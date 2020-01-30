WWE -22% after management ouster

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) has slid 21.9% postmarket after a management shakeup including the departure of its co-presidents.

Co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson are exiting those posts and the board of directors.

Longtime board member Frank A. Riddick III will be interim chief financial officer, reporting to Chairman/CEO Vince McMahon.

And the company has commenced a search for a permanent CFO and permanent chief revenue officer.

“I am grateful for all that was accomplished during their tenure, but the board and I decided a change was necessary as we have different views on how best to achieve our strategic priorities moving forward," McMahon says.

The company expects full-year adjusted OIBDA of about $180M.