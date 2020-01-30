Workhorse +8.7% as BTIG starts at Buy

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is up 8.7% on heavy postmarket volume after BTIG opened with a Buy rating on the stock.

It's set a price target at $6, implying 117% upside from today's close.

That's due mainly to benefits from an ongoing shift to electric vehicles, with the company moving toward "solidifying its position as a leading U.S. commercial EV original equipment manufacturer."

It's the only domestic finalist for the USPS Next-Generation Delivery Vehicle program offering an EV solution, it notes.

Recently Seeking Alpha authors have been Bearish on the stock; it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.