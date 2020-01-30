Stalled PennEast pipeline wins FERC backing for eminent domain use

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission votes to support the companies developing the $1B PennEast natural gas pipeline in using federal eminent domain to gain access to properties owned by New Jersey.

PennEast sought the FERC decision after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled in September that it could not use federal eminent domain to condemn land controlled by the state.

The land is needed to build the 120-mile pipeline, which is designed to deliver 1.1B cf/day of gas from the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania to customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

PennEast is a joint venture of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Southern Co. (NYSE:SO), South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI).