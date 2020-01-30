Cheniere drops lawsuit against former CEO Souki, Tellurian

A $400M lawsuit between natural gas producing rivals Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) has been dismissed based on an "agreement of parties," just days before jury selection was set to begin.

Cheniere had sued current Tullerian Chairman and its own former chairman and CEO Charif Souki, alleging he conspired to help finance a joint venture that led to the formation of Tellurian.

Since the lawsuit was filed, Tellurian obtained a federal permit to build the Driftwood LNG export terminal in Lake Charles, La.