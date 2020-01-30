SkyWest orders 20 Embraer jets; order for new line remains paused

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) says SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) signed a firm order for 20 E175 jets valued at $972M, based on 2019 list prices, with deliveries expected to begin in H2 2020.

But an order for a newer, more efficient plane remains in limbo; SkyWest ordered as many as 100 of the next-generation Embraer E2 planes, but U.S. pilots so far have declined to fly it due to contract restrictions.

Embraer says it already has included the new order for the E1 generation planes in its Q4 backlog but has removed SkyWest's order for the newer E175-E2.