Kezar lower after proposing offering

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) has traded down as much as 12.6% in light postmarket action after proposing a public offering of stock and prefunded warrants.

The company's said to be offering $40M worth of shares at $2.50-$2.60 each, Bloomberg reports; the stock closed the day down 3.5% , to $2.77.

Underwriters are expected to get a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional 15% of shares.

The company intends to use net proceeds to fund research and development of product candidates and to acquire or license complementary products or technologies.

Joint book-runners are Cowen, Wells Fargo and William Blair.