Southwest failed to prioritize safety, FAA oversight too weak - report

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) closed -1.8% in today's trade following a WSJ report that the company has failed to prioritize safety and the Federal Aviation Administration has been ineffective in its oversight of the matter.

A U.S. Department of Transportation report to be released in the coming days says Southwest pilots flew more than 17M passengers on planes with unconfirmed maintenance records over two years, and in 2019 smashed both wingtips of a jet on a runway while repeatedly trying to land amid gale force winds, according to WSJ.

The lapses reportedly are highlighted in a draft audit by the DoT's inspector general that also criticizes the FAA's oversight of the carrier as lax, ineffective and inconsistent.