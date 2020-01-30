American Airlines announces tentative deal with mechanics union

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) says it reached a tentative deal with its mechanics union for new joint collective bargaining agreements covering 31K members, a major step toward ending a dispute that has dragged on for years.

The TWU-IAM Association says it will communicate details of the agreements to its members in the coming weeks for ratification.

The dispute has been contentious, with American alleging the mechanics were engaged in a concerted slowdown that kept planes out of service and caused hundreds of flight delays and cancellations last year.