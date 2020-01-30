Australian mining shares smacked by China virus outbreak

The price of benchmark Australian iron ore for immediate delivery into China has plunged more than 10% over the past week to $85.60/metric ton, prompted by the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Top Australian producers BHP, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) have shed billions of dollars in market value on fears the epidemic could slow China's economy and the demand for iron ore.

A shock to economic activity could cause a "financial stress event" that could prove particularly troublesome for China's debt-laden property sector, an important driver of steel demand, RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda tells the Financial Times.

Despite the recent selloff, iron ore prices remain high, and with prices at $85/mt, BHP, Rio and Fortescue - which can produce the material from their mines for as little as $15/mt - will continue to generate significant profits from iron ore.

Iron ore prices also could find support from Brazil on signs that Vale (NYSE:VALE), the world's biggest producer, is off to a weak start to the year because of heavy rains and flooding in the south of the country.