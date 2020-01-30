No new Switch this year - Nintendo

While two rivals are readying their latest videogame consoles, Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) is tamping down rumors and saying there won't be a new version of its Switch console coming out this year.

Shares are down 4% in Tokyo.

The Switch is coming close to the end of its third year in the market, and leaks have been heavy for the next-gen consoles expected from Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

But Nintendo chief Shuntaro Furukawa says there's no plans for an updated Switch for now. The company had launched the Switch Lite version in September.

The company has just upgraded its Switch sales forecast for the year ending March, to 19.5M units from an earlier 18M units.