Britain wishes EU a Brexit goodbye

After more than three years of economic uncertainty, political division and missed deadlines, the U.K. is set to leave the EU at the stroke of midnight Brussels time.

A potentially volatile new chapter lies ahead. London and Brussels will try to hash out a trade deal by the end of the year as Britain enters a transition phase.

One the eve of Brexit, the Bank of England opted to leave interest rates on hold at 0.75%, citing a pickup in business activity since the election of Boris Johnson and defying some market speculation that a cut was in the cards.

FTSE 100 -0.2% ; Sterling +0.3% to $1.3137.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR