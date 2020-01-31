J&J ordered to pay $344M in pelvic mesh case

"Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) knew the danger of its mesh products but put profits ahead of the health of millions of women," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

The products, also called transvaginal mesh, are a synthetic surgically implanted through the vagina of women whose pelvic organs have sagged or who suffer from stress urinary incontinence when they cough, sneeze or lift heavy objects.

The ruling comes as J&J deals with thousands of other lawsuits over drug side effects, its role in the U.S. opioid epidemic and allegations its baby powder caused cancer in some consumers.