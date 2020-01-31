Facebook will remove coronavirus misinformation

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is taking the rare step of removing false claims about cures and prevention methods for the coronavirus, saying such content would violate its ban on misinformation leading to "physical harm."

Hashtags used to spread misinformation on Instagram will be blocked or restricted, as well as alerts by users who share content about the disease that third-party fact-checkers deem false.

It's an unusual move for Facebook, which generally limits the distribution of content containing health misinformation through restrictions on search results and advertising, but permits original posts to stay up.