Futures turn lower

Mixed market signals are sending U.S. indices on a roller-coaster ride as futures head into the final trading day of January down 0.7% , continuing a volatile month for global equities.

Stocks rebounded yesterday after the WHO dubbed the coronavirus a global health emergency - but did not recommend restrictions on international trade and travel - though fears are growing as new countries confirm their first cases of the disease.

Earnings sentiment is also being reassessed after Amazon's blowout results and Visa's disappointing quarter, while economists weigh in on the U.S. GDP growth rate of 2.3% in 2019.