PTC prices upsized private offering of $1B of senior notes in two tranches

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) has priced the private offering of its $500M of 3.625% Senior Notes due 2025 and $500M of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2028.

The offering is expected to close on February 13.

Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on August 15, 2020.

The company expects to use $530M of the net proceeds of the offering of the notes to redeem all $500M of its outstanding 6.000% Senior Notes due 2024, including the payment of premium and accrued and unpaid interest thereon, on or about May 15, 2020 and the remaining net proceeds to repay $457M of the outstanding loans under its senior revolving credit facility.

Pending the application of the net proceeds of the offering, PTC intends to invest $530M of the net proceeds temporarily in money market funds, bank deposit accounts, investment grade securities or similar short-term investments.

