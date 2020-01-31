Johnson Controls International reports adjusted EPS growth of 54% in Q1

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) reports organic sales growth of 3% in Q1.

Field up 2% with with organic growth of 4%; Products up 1% with organic growth of 2%.

Adjusted segment EBITA grew 6% to $625M.

Backlog at the end of the quarter increased 7% Y/Y to $5.8B.

The company repurchased ~15M shares for $651M.

The company reaffirmed FY2020 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.50 to $2.60, representing a year-over-year increase of 28% to 33%.

