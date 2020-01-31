NanoViricides up 38% after confirming work on coronavirus treatment

NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) is, again, leading coronavirus outbreak-related tickers premarket. Shares are up 38% on average volume after it confirmed that it is working on a treatment for 2019-nCoV, also known as the Wuhan coronavirus.

President & Executive Chairman Anil Diwan, Ph.D. stated that the company has initiated a program but it will need support from governmental and international agencies such as the US CDC, WHO, and Chinese CDC but has not been contacted as yet.

2019-nCov is closely related to SARS-CoV which caused the outbreak in 2002-2003, with the same cell surface receptor, ACE2. According to Dr. Diwan, they have already identified some candidate ligands in their chemical library that can bind to the SARS-CoV spike protein in the same way as ACE2.