Johnson Outdoors starts off fiscal year strong

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) tops estimates by a wide margin with its FQ1 report.

Sales were up 26% Y/Y as a delay in a new fishing product launch from the prior quarter factored in and camping revenue came in strong.

Operating profit was $6.8M vs. $6.0M a year ago. The impact of favorable market conditions on the company’s deferred compensation plan assets resulted in ~$3.4M of higher deferred compensation expense, which was entirely offset by a gain in other income.

"Ongoing investments in richer consumer insights, targeted innovation, and accelerated digital sophistication are essential to continue positive momentum and position our market-leading brands for success in 2020," notes CEO Helen Johnson-Leipold.

JOUT is flat in light premarket action.

