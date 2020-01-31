Organic sales solid at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) reports organic sales growth of 4.4% in Q4. Organic sales were up 3.5% in the U.S. and 10.6% for the international market.

The company saw volume growth of 2.4% during the quarter and positive price and product mix of 2.0%.

Gross margin increased 170 basis points to 45.8% of sales due to higher pricing, productivity and acquisitions.

Looking ahead, C&D expects 2020 sales growth of 6.5% and organic sales growth of 3.5%. EPS is seen landing in a range of $2.64 to $2.79 vs. $2.69 consensus. The company is also launching a new Arm & Hammer laundry detergent and a new line of waterless cleansing foam.

CHD +0.26% premarket to $72.97 vs. the 52-week trading range of $59.64 to $80.99.

