More on Griffon's Q1 results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) reported Q1 revenue growth of 7.4% Y/Y to $548.44M, driven by growth across Clopay and AMES businesses.

Sales by Segments: Consumer and Professional Products $241.08M (+11.4% Y/Y); Home and Building Products $241.38M (+8.1% Y/Y); and Defense Electronics $65.98M (-6.7% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 70 bps to 27.3%; and operating margin expanded slightly by 12 bps to 5.9%.

Adj. EBITDA for the quarter was $55.16M (+21.6% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 117 bps to 10.1%.

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $18.17M, compared to cash provided $1.04M a year ago.

Contract backlog was $370M as of December 31, 2019, compared to $389M as of September 30, 2019; and the trailing twelve-month book-to-bill ratio was 1.0.

Company had cash and equivalents of $64.8M and total debt outstanding of $1.15B, as of 31, December 2019.

