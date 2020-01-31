Caterpillar -1% seeing continued sales pressure

Adjusted Q4 profit per share of $2.63, compared with $2.55 in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales by segment: Construction Industries -12%; Resource Industries -14%; Energy & Transportation -5%; Machinery, Energy & Transportation -9%.

"We expect continued global economic uncertainty to pressure sales to users in 2020 and cause dealers to further reduce inventories," said CEO Jim Umpleby. "We will continue to invest in services and expanded offerings to advance our strategy for long term profitable growth, while achieving our Investor Day targets."

Outlook for 2020: Profit per share of $8.50 to $10.00.

