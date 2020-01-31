KKR AUM rises on new capital, PE portfolio value

KKR (NYSE:KKR) Q4 after-tax distributable EPS of 44 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 42 cents.
Compares with 46 cents in Q3 and 55 cents in Q4 2018.
Decrease in distributable earnings were primarily due to a decrease in realized carried interest reflecting a lower level of realizations within its Private Markets business line and a lower level of transaction fees at its Capital Markets business line.
The decline was partly offset by lower compensation and benefits expense and higher management fees.
Q4 net fees and other revenue of $490.6M exceeds the consensus estimate of $477.2M and increased from $445.9M in Q3 and fell from $570.4M in the year-ago quarter.
Assets under management of $218B at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $208.4B at Sept. 30, 2019, driven by new capital raised across strategies including infrastructure, real estate, leveraged credit, and strategic partnerships and an increase in the value of the private equity portfolio.
Fee-paying AUM of $161B at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $153.0B at Sept. 30, 2019.
Book value per adjusted share was $19.24 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $15.57 at Dec. 31, 2018.
Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
