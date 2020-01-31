Colgate-Palmolive +3% after organic sales impress

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reports organic sales increased 5.0% in Q4 to easily beat the 3.0% consensus mark.

Strong organic sales marks for the Asia Pacific (+6.5%), Latin America (+6.5%) and Africa/Eurasia (+6.0%) regions helped offset a sluggish 1.5% gain in North America.

The company says its leadership of the global toothpaste market continued during the quarter with global market share at 41.1% YTD.

Adjusted gross margin was 60.2% of sales during the quarter vs. 59.8% consensus. Adjusted operating margin was 23.4% of sales vs. 24.2% consensus.

Looking ahead, Colgate-Palmolive expects sales growth of 4% to 6% vs. +3.8% consensus and organic sales growth of 3% to 5%.