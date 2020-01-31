Honeywell +1% as profit expansion drives outlook

Earnings per share of $2.06 was up 11% adjusted vs. the prior year, excluding the impact of the spin-offs.

Sales by segment: Aerospace +7%; Home and Building Technologies +3%; Performance Materials and Technologies +3%; Safety and Productivity Solutions -11%.

The company sees strong aftermarket growth in commericial aerospace and is taking actions to mitigate significant headwinds from 737 MAX production delays. It also remains cautious on the macro outlook, though long cycle growth will be supported by "healthy backlog."

Outlook for 2020: EPS of $8.60-$9.00 (up 5% to 10% adjusted), on sales of $36.7B-$37.8B (representing Y/Y organic growth of 0% to 3%).

HON +0.9% premarket

Q4 results