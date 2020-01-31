Sasol again cuts H1 2020 guidance after Lake Charles fire

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -8.2% pre-market after saying it expects to report lower H1 headline earnings per share for H1 2020 and cutting its earnings outlook for the Lake Charles chemical project.

Sasol sees H1 headline EPS of 4.79-7.11 South African rand, 69%-79% below 23.25 rand ($1.62) a year earlier.

In November, Sasol had forecast headline EPS for the six months of 18.60 rand.

Again lowering its guidance, Sasol now expects core earnings from the Lake Charles of $50M-$100M for the full year, following this month's explosion and fire at the low-density polyethylene unit in Louisiana.

In August, the company had cut its core earnings outlook for the project to $150M-$300M from a previous $300M-$350M.