Weyerhaeuser cites trade uncertainty, sluggish housing for Q4 miss

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Q4 non-GAAP EPS 3 cents falls short of the average analyst estimate of 5 cents.

Declines from 8 cents in Q3 and 10 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Cites sluggish housing market, global trade uncertainty and "persistently challenged commodity prices."

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $260M fell from $380M in Q3 and $346M in Q4 2018.

WY falls 3.6% in premarket trading.

Q4 net sales of $1.55B matches consensus estimate and compares with $1.67B in Q3 and $1.64B in Q4 2018.

"Entering 2020, we are encouraged by the recent pickup in U.S. housing activity, and we expect modest growth will drive improvement across our markets as the year progresses," said President and CEO Devin W. Stockfish.

Q4 timberlands adjusted EBITDA of $158M increased from $154M in Q3; sees Q1 earnings and adjusted EBITDA slightly higher than Q4.

Q4 real estate, energy, and natural resources adjusted EBITDA of $37M, down from $60M in Q3; sees Q1 earnings and adjusted EBITDA significantly higher than Q4 due to timing of real estate transactions.