Nomura forecasts virus impact on Carnival

Nomura Instinet analyst Harry Curtis expects Carnival (NYSE:CCL) to sees a $0.01 per share impact to EPS in Q1 from the Cost Smeralda ship being in quarantine in Italy.

Curtis notes that if Carnival extends cruise cancellations from Chinese ports through the end of February it will lop off another $0.05 to $0.06 from EPS on top of the $0.03 to $0.04 negative impact already announced.

Nomura has a Neutral rating on Carnival and price target of $45.

