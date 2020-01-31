Levi Strauss hits headwinds in China

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) says it has closed about half of its stores in China due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

"While this will put a damper on our growth in China in the near-term, we are continuing to execute on our strategies there," stated CEO Charles Bergh on the post-earnings conference call.

Bergh also noted that unrest in Hong Kong cost the company some growth in the back half of last year.

