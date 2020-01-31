WisdomTree Q4 revenue rises on higher AUM

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Q4 adjusted EPS of 6 cents matches the consensus estimate and unchanged from both Q3 2019 and Q4 2018.

Sees taking a non-cash impairment charge of $22M-$30M in Q4, which is not yet included in its unaudited financial results, due to plans to exit its $58M investment in AdvisorEngine.

Q4 operating revenue of $68.9M beats the consensus estimate of $67.9M and increased from $67.7M in Q3 and $67.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Operating revenue rose 1.8% vs. Q3 primarily due to higher average assets under management of its U.S. listed products arising from market appreciation and net inflows.

AUM of $63.6B at Dec. 31, 2019 rose from $60.0B at Sept. 30, 2019; net inflows of $0.4B compares with $0.7B net outflows in Q3.

Q4 average advisory fee of 0.44% is unchanged from Q3 and down from 0.47% in Q4 2018.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

