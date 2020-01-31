Essent reports $495.9M reinsurance transaction

Essent Guaranty, a subsidiary of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT), obtains $495.9M of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage on mortgage insurance policies written by Essent in January through August 2019 from Radnor Re 2020-1 LTd, a newly formed Bermuda special purpose insurer.

Radnor Re 2020-1 Ltd isn't a subsidiary or affiliate of Essent Group.

Radnor Re 2020-1 has funded its reinsurance obligations through the issuance of six classes of mortgage insurance-linked notes, with 10-year legal maturities, to eligible third party capital markets investors in an unregistered private offering.