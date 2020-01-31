Analysts positive on IBM's new leadership

KeyBanc (Sector Weight) says that IBM's (NYSE:IBM) new CEO Arvind Krishna has "an in-depth view of current technology trends" and "the broader technology landscape."

The firm was also happy with James Whitehurst becoming president, given "Red Hat’s relevance to paving the path to growth."

Citi (Neutral) sees the news "as a positive as Arvind has significant experience in the cloud segment," a business that's increasingly important to IBM's future.

The firm thinks investors will question if Whitehurst will stay with the company since he was a favorite to become the next CEO.