European advisory group backs expanded use of Roche's MabThera

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending an expanded label for Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) MabThera (rituximab). The new uses are:

Induction of remission in pediatric patients (aged ≥2 to <18 years old) with severe, active GPA (Wegener’s) and MPA, combined with glucocorticoids.

Treatment of pediatric patients (aged ≥6 months to <18 years old) with previously untreated advanced stage CD20-positive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, Burkitt lymphoma/Burkitt leukemia (mature B-cell acute leukemia) or Burkitt-like lymphoma, combined with chemo.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.