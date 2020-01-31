Norway sale boosts Exxon, but production falls a bit short

Q4 GAAP earnings of $5.69B of $1.33 per share were assisted by a $3.7B gain from the Norway upstream asset sale. Capex of $8.46B was up 8% Y/Y.

Upstream earnings of $2.19B vs. consensus $2.44B. Downstream earnings of $898M vs. consensus $457.2M.

Oil-equivalent production of 4.018 million barrels per day was flat from a year ago, shy of consensus estimates for 4.08M.

Company bought back 5M shares during 2019 for $414M, offsetting dilution from stock grants.

Net cash from operations of $6.35B vs. consensus $6.98B.

The conference call is set for 9:30 ET.

XOM -0.45% premarket

