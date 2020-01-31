Guggenheim upgrades PayPal on 'transformative' Honey buy

Guggenheim analyst Jeff Cantwell upgrades PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Buy from Neutral saying the muted stock reaction to PayPal's Q4 results creates an opportunity for investors.

PayPal shares fell 1.4% in after-hours trading yesterday; in premarket trading this morning, they're up 0.1% .

Says the "transformative" purchase of Honey is a "significant positive" and expects long-term tailwind with expansion into China.

PayPal's risk profile "now looks favorable, valuation looks reasonable, and we expect further price appreciation from here," Cantwell writes.

PayPal +0.1% in premarket trading.

Cantwell's Buy rating contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral; before the upgrade, the Sell-Side average rating was already Bullish (23 Very Bullish, 11 Bullish, 6 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

