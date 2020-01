Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) prices its IPO at $26.00 per share to fall within the expected range of $25.00 to $28.00.

The company will raise $1.23B through the issuance of 47.2M shares.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 7,075,500 additional shares at the public offering price.

The household products seller generated net income of $135M off revenue of $2.2B for the first nine months of 2019.

Shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market later today.