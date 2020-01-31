More on Matthews International Q1 results

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) reported Q1 results in line with expectations. Sales were $364.9M (-2.5% Y/Y).

Sales by segments: SGK Brand Solutions $174.88M (-5.6% Y/Y); Memorialization $154.41M (+0.3% YY); and Industrial Technologies $35.66M (+1.9% Y/Y).

Q1 gross margin declined by 207 bps to 31.7%, and operating margin fell by 530 bps to -1.4%.

Adj. EBITDA was $40.2M (-13.5% Y/Y) and margin declined by 141 bps to 11%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.36M compared to $8.39M a year ago.

Company says Q1 is generally the slowest quarter seasonally for earnings and operating cash flow. Consistent with historical trends, it is projecting good operating cash flow for the rest of fiscal 2020, particularly in the second half of the fiscal year.

Company maintains FY20 outlook of mid-single-digit percentage growth in adj. EBITDA and adj. earnings per share.

Previously: Matthews EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Jan. 30)