Baird downgrades Amgen on soft guidance in premarket analyst action

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) initiated with Buy rating and $17 (31% upside) price target at Stifel.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) initiated with Buy rating and $5 (158% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares up 6% premarket.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (IN CN) initiated with Buy rating and C$1.50 (341% upside) price target at Maxim Group (OTCQX:IMLFF).

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT CN) initiated with Market Perform rating and C$3.75 (14% upside) (NASDAQ:NEPT).

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) initiated with Overweight rating and $36 (15% upside) price target at KeyBanc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) upgraded to Overweight with a $58 (32% upside) price target at JPMorgan. Shares up 2% premarket.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) upgraded to Overweight with a $120 (25% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) downgraded to Underperform with a $185 (18% downside risk) price target at Baird on soft 2020 guidance. Shares down 3% premarket.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) downgraded to Hold with a $75 (10% upside) price target at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) downgraded to Neutral with a $26 (13% upside) price target at JPMorgan. Shares down 9% premarket.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) downgraded to Neutral at UBS after FQ2 results.