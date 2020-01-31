Deckers Outdoor still favored by analysts and quants

Analysts are finding a lot to like about Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) after the retailer's Q4 earnings report.

Jefferies lifts Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to a Buy rating from Neutral as it sees the HOKA business undervalued. The firm hikes its price target to $240 from $170.

The theme from Citi today on Deckers is similar, with the red-hot HOKA asset prompting a price target boost to $230.

The average sell-side rating on Deckers is Bullish.

Deckers also shows up with a Bullish rating on the Seeking Alpha Quant screen, with an A score for profitability standing out.

DECK +3.96% premarket to $184.40.

Previously: Deckers +3% after earnings topper (Jan. 30)