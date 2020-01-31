Discover Financial execs buy the dip

Between Jan. 23 and 27th, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares sank 16% after two analysts downgraded the stock after the company's outlook for expenses in 2020 was worse than expected.

Four Discover executives took advantage of that lower share price and purchased 24,777 shares on Jan. 27.

CEO and President Roger Hochschild picked up 15,000 shares at $74.12 per share.

John Greene, executive vice president and CFO, bought 3,377 shares at $73.84 per share.

Wanji Walcott, executive vice president, chief legal officer and general counsel, acquired 3,400 shares at $73.95 per share.

Carlos Minetti, executive vice president, consumer banking, bought 3,000 shares at ~$73.74 per share.