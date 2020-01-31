Amazon has $3,200 bull case after earnings - RBC

Analysts are out positive on Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) knockout holiday quarter report.

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler says the print should put AWS fears to rest with "only 100bps of deceleration and more dollar-adds Y/Y" than Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud combined.

Sandler recommends continuing to add to positions, saying shares are "near an all-time trough and many investors are underexposed" and seeing more "room to run."

RBC Capital's Mark Mahaney raises his Amazon target from $2,500 to $2,700 and now sees a bull case at $3,200.

The analyst says Amazon has been one of the most dislocated of the high-quality, large-cap stocks, and expects this to quickly change after the earnings report.

More action: Morgan Stanley (Overweight) raises AMZN by $200 to $2,400; Bernstein (Market Perform) steps from $2,050 to $2,150; UBS (Buy) lifts the stock from $2,305 to $2,440.