Popular speeds up $500M buyback

Under the terms of the accelerated share repurchase agreement, on Feb. 3, 2020 Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) will make an initial payment of $500M and receive an initial delivery of 7,055,919 shares.

The transaction is being accounted for as a treasury stock transaction. As a result of the receipt of the initial shares, the company recognized in shareholders’ equity ~$400M in treasury stock and $100M as a reduction of capital surplus.

Upon the final settlement of the ASR agreement, Popular expects to further adjust its treasury stock and capital surplus accounts to reflect the final delivery or receipt of cash or shares, which will depend on the volume-weighted average price of the company's common stock during the term of the agreement, less a discount. The final settlement is expected to occur no later than Q4 2020.