Chevron slips 0.9% after Q4 beat

A sizable Q4 loss included previously announced upstream impairments and write-offs of $10.4B.
Q4 global production of 3.078 million barrels per day just a hair shy of estimates for 3.095M.
U.S. downstream earnings of $488M vs. $256M a year ago; international downstream of $184M vs. $603M thanks to lower margins on refined product sales
Q4 capex of 6.02B was up 4.4% Y/Y.
2019 cash flow from operations (excl. working capital effects) of $25.8B down from $31.3B a year ago.
Conference call at 11 ET
CVX -0.9% premarket