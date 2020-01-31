Chevron slips 0.9% after Q4 beat

A sizable Q4 loss included previously announced upstream impairments and write-offs of $10.4B.

Q4 global production of 3.078 million barrels per day just a hair shy of estimates for 3.095M.

U.S. downstream earnings of $488M vs. $256M a year ago; international downstream of $184M vs. $603M thanks to lower margins on refined product sales

Q4 capex of 6.02B was up 4.4% Y/Y.

2019 cash flow from operations (excl. working capital effects) of $25.8B down from $31.3B a year ago.

Conference call at 11 ET

