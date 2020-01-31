CytoDyn +13% premarket on encouraging data on breast cancer candidate

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) reports strong data from patients in its clinical trials with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) and metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

New data from mTNBC Phase 1b/2 trial showed no detectable levels of circulating tumor cells with leronlimab in combination with carboplatin at 16 weeks of treatment.

In addition, patients experienced significant reductions in epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) cells dropping to zero after five weeks with treatment and currently reports zero EMT.

New findings from the patient enrolled through an emergency IND with stage 4 HER2+ MBC demonstrate no new metastasis in the brain after treatment with leronlimab.

Prior to enrolling in the trial, the patient had 18 identifiable tumor spots in the brain. Following two months of weekly doses, only three identifiable lesions are seen now.

The company is reaching out to the FDA to organize an emergency Type C meeting to enroll 50 awaiting patients with a serious solid tumor cancer condition.