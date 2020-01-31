Phillips 66 misses Q4 earnings number as crack spreads fell

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) -2% pre-market after missing Q4 earnings expectations, hurt by lower realized margins and higher turnaround activity at its refineries.

Q4 adjusted earnings plunged to $689M, or $1.54/share, from $2.26B, or $4.87/share, a year earlier.

The company says Q4 adjusted earnings at its refining segment plunged nearly 83% to $345M from $839M in Q3, driven by turnarounds and lower realized margins caused by a decline in 3:2:1 market crack spreads and lower secondary product margins.

Q4 midstream earnings totaled $405M vs. a $460M pre-tax loss in Q3; results included $900M of impairments related to Phillips' equity investment in DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP).

The company says capital spending and investments in the quarter totaled $1.3B; operating cash flow was $1.2B.