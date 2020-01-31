SQI Diagnostics launches private placement

Jan. 31, 2020 9:03 AM ETSQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQIDF)SQIDFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • SQI Diagnostics (OTCQB:SQIDF) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 44,444,444 units at $0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4M. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each common share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.12 for a period of five years from the date of issuance.
  • Net proceeds will be used to repay ~$1M of the principal amount of certain 10% secured non-convertible debentures, for commercialization and manufacturing programs and general working capital purposes.
  • Closing date is February 14.
