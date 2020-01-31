Drama with the Hilton name

Concerns by Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) over its brand reputation could get in the way of a sale of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), according to New York Post.

Hilton Worldwide has approval rights for the transfer of the Hilton name even though HGV is a separate company.

The hotel chain worries about the implication of a new owner of the timeshare company due to the close ties to its loyalty program.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Apollo Global Management's (NYSE:APO) Diamond Resorts are both reportedly interested in Hilton Grand Vacations.