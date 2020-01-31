Margins suffer at Gentex in Q4

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reports Automotive net sales fell 2% to $433.8M in Q4.

Strike at General Motors negatively impacted sales in the quarter by ~5%.

Total auto-dimming mirror shipment units increased 3% Y/Y to 10,538.

Gross margin rate fell 140 bps to 36.5%.

Operating margin rate squeezed 270 bps to 25%.

The company repurchased 2.4M shares during the quarter at an average price of $28.55 per share.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: $1.91B to $2B; Gross margin rate: 36% to 37%; Operating expense: $205M to $215M; Tax rate: 15% to 17%; Capex: $85M to $95M; D&A: $105M to $110M.

The Company currently expects calendar year 2021 sales growth of ~3% to 8% above the 2020 sales estimates.

