Visa -2.6% after incentives guidance disappoints

Visa (NYSE:V) falls 2.6% in premarket trading after the company said incentives it gives to banks and retailers this year will be at the high end of its targeted range.

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams writes, "The in-line result likely causes a near-term breather for the stock, but we have confidence in underlying trends."

Notes FY2020 outlook was largely unchanged, with higher incentives from incremental renewals offset by lower foreign currency headwinds; implies increased gross revenue expectation.

Williams rates Visa a Buy with $245 price target.

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin reiterates his Outperform rating, as Q1 results illustrate "consistency of its compounding growth model, meaningful future investments to expand outside of its core, and focus on reducing payment friction globally for both consumers and merchants."

Citi's Ashwin Shirvaikar describes Q1 results as "noisy" and sees pressure pushing down EPS expectations ~1%-1.5%, while keeping top-line estimates "in check"; rates Buy.

Quant rating is Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Very Bullish (23 Very Bullish, 10 Bullish, 4 Neutral).

