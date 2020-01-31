Oppenheimer stays bullish on Aptiv

Oppenheimer remains positive on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) following the company's strong earnings report in the face of sinking global SAAR.

"APTV continues to demonstrate its resiliency amid a choppy auto industry. We are encouraged by new wins in interior sensing and its zone controller technology. We believe the interior sensing opportunity is substantial as implementation of L2+/L3 ADAS will require higher levels of communication with drivers about their attentiveness and see demand led by NCAP regulation requirements."

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Aptiv and raises the price target to $98, which works out to 15.5X the 2022 EPS estimate of $7.00. The average sell-side PT on Aptiv is $99.36.