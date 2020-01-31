Cheeks to succeed Ianniello at CBS helm

ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) says CBS chief Joe Ianniello is leaving the company, and it named George Cheeks president and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group.

That move is effective March 23; Ianniello will work to ensure a smooth transition.

And it was foretold amid reports from two weeks ago that Cheeks - a top executive at rival NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) - would be taking a senior role at CBS that could set him up to succeed Ianniello.

Cheeks supervised much of the operation of the TV production business at NBC, as well as late-night programming. He also has a relationship with current ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish built during 14 years at Viacom.